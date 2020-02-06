Home Business

Government allows exports of Krishnapuram onions with certain conditions

Krishnapuram onions are not used in the kitchen due to their size and pungency. The onions are imported by Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

A worker helps another lift a gunny bag filled with onions at a wholesale market in New Delhi. Rising onion prices have hit scores of households | Parveen Negi

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday allowed exports of Krishnapuram onions, a variety of Andhra Pradesh, up to a quantity of 10,000 tonnes with certain conditions.

The Commerce Ministry's DGFT said that the export is allowed only through Chennai port and the outbound shipment of the commodity should be completed by March 31 this year.

"Export of Krishnapuram onions, upto a quantity of 10,000 tonnes has been allowed for the period upto March 31, 2020, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Krishnapuram onions are not used in the kitchen due to their size and pungency. The onions are imported by Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The notification said that an exporter shall have to get a certificate from horticulture department of the Andhra Pradesh government certifying the quantity of the onions for export purpose.

The certificate shall be registered by the exporter at the zonal office of DGFT at Chennai. The Chennai DGFT office will also monitor the total quantity being allowed for export and issue registration certificates based on the quantity.

Further, customs authorities at the Chennai port will allow export on the basis of a certificate from Andhra Pradesh's horticulture department and registration certificate from Chennai's DGFT office.

The export of other varieties of onions is banned. In September 2019, the government banned export of onion to increase the availability of the commodity in the domestic market and contain rising prices.

The government had also imposed stock limits on traders. Retail onion prices had skyrocketed in Delhi and other parts of the country due to supply disruption from flood-affected growing states like Maharashtra.

Onion prices in the national capital are currently hovering at around Rs 60 per kg from the peak of Rs 160 per kg in December 2019.

Onion production is estimated to have declined by around 25 per cent in Kharif and late-Kharif season of 2019-20 crop year as compared to the previous year due to late monsoon and then excess rains in the major producing states.

The ban on the export of Krishnapuram onions has impacted farmers as they cannot sell the edible bulb in the domestic market.

YSRCP members have raised the issue of ban in Parliament, urging the government to lift export ban on this variety of onions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion prices Onion rates Onion import
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp