Home Business

Participation of BSNL, MTNL in spectrum auction may lead to conflict of interest: DoT

'DoT is of the view that BSNL and MTNL being public sector undertakings, their participation in the auction for allotment of spectrum may perhaps create unwarranted apprehensions.'

Published: 06th February 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

BSNL

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Participation of BSNL and MTNL in spectrum auction may create efficacy and fairness related apprehensions in the telecom industry and lead to conflict of interest, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He was citing a letter of Department of Telecom (DoT) to the Solicitor General of India on the matter of allocation of spectrum to BSNL.

The government is planning to hold next round of spectrum auction in April-May this year. The auction will also include radiowaves for 5G services. A draft cabinet note has been prepared in this regard by the DoT.

"DoT is of the view that BSNL and MTNL being public sector undertakings, their participation in the auction conducted by the Government for allotment of spectrum may perhaps create unwarranted apprehensions in the telecom industry related to efficacy and fairness of the auction process.

"It may also lead to a situation of conflict of interest," the Minister of State for telecom and IT said in written reply to the House.

The government in October 2019 approved a relief package for BSNL and MTNL which included capital infusion of around Rs 20,000 crore excluding GST payable for allocation of spectrum for 4G services.

Besides 4G spectrum, BSNL has asked the government for pan-India spectrum for 5G services. The DoT is now gearing up to auction spectrum worth Rs 5.22 lakh crore around April-May.

The Digital Communications Commission has approved reserve price recommended by telecom regulator Trai but it will be placed before the Cabinet for the final approval.

"A Draft Cabinet Note (DCN) has been prepared for the auction of the spectrum. The DCN is under consideration in the Department. The spectrum acquired through auction, as being held from time to time, is permitted to be used in a technologically agnostic manner.

The successful bidders of the spectrum auction can deploy mobile services using any technology including 5G," Dhotre said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL MTNL Sanjay Dhotre
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp