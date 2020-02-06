Home Business

RBI unlikely to cut rates amid rising inflation and fiscal deficit

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee during its last policy review for the current fiscal, is expected to maintain status-quo on rates and its policy stance currently set at accommodative.

Published: 06th February 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to cut key policy rates on Thursday amid concerns of rising inflation and fiscal deficit.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during its last policy review for the current fiscal, is expected to maintain status-quo both on rates and its policy stance currently set at accommodative.

Repo rate now stands at 5.15 per cent.

Headline inflation rose to a 5-year-high of 7.35 per cent in December, which forced the MPC to hold rates during its previous meeting.

Moreover, as per RBI’s projections, inflation may remain elevated at least until March, by when food prices are expected to subside.

That said, four key elements will figure among the top and could even be the guiding force for MPC this time.

One, global crude prices fell to about $54 per barrel and could lower the country’s import bill to hover around that level for a while.

Two, the recent Budget announcement of a price stabilisation fund to shield households from sudden and steep vegetable price rise, gives enough ammunition for MPC to avoid missing its inflation target influenced by food prices.

ALSO READ | Co-operatives now under RBI radar as Centre approves amendment to Banking Regulation Act

Three, the breach in FY20 fiscal deficit target, which MPC saw coming, could unsettle the monetary policymakers about next fiscal. 

Lastly, rate transmission remains an unfinished agenda, and the onus remains with the central bank to ensure that bond yields and rates remain low to avoid putting pressure on government borrowings.

“The Union Budget has estimated a higher fiscal deficit of 3.8 per cent for this year and a glide path to 3.5 per cent. Inflation is likely to trend at a level higher than RBI’s 4-4.5 per cent target this quarter. Against this backdrop, RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates as well as its monetary policy stance. They are likely to continue an accommodative stance to support growth,” said Shanti Ekambaram, President, Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In 2019, MPC cut rates five times in a row by a total of 135 basis points. It kept the interest rates unchanged after its previous policy review in December.

According to Ekambaram, GDP growth continues to be a challenge. While FY20 growth will be around 4.8-5 per cent and 5.5-6 per cent range in FY21, he said some green shoots were, however, visible. 

“Recent high-frequency indicators show some green shoots, including IIP (index of industrial production) numbers for Jan. However, need to see how the growth trajectory pans out,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI rate cut
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp