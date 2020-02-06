Home Business

Tata Motors looking to set up exclusive outlets for Electric Vehicle portfolio

The home-grown auto major recently ventured into the personal electric mobility space with the launch of the electric version of its most-selling compact Sedan Nexon recently.

Published: 06th February 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: Tata Motors is actively looking to set up exclusive outlets for its electric vehicle portfolio but has not yet taken a final call over the issue, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The home-grown auto major recently ventured into the personal electric mobility space with the launch of the electric version of its most-selling compact Sedan Nexon recently.

Besides, the car maker also plans to roll out four more EV models in the next two years.

"It should be possible. It makes sense. We will try to see when we have at least a minimum range of vehicles (EVs), we will start some exclusive experience.

We have some thought on it," Tata Motors electric vehicles business head Shailesh Chandra told PTI at the Auto Expo here.

He said this also requires some investment, which the company is open to.

When asked by when the company was expecting to come up with such exclusive dealerships, Chandra said, "It may take a year or more".

"At the right time, we will comment when we are going to come up. A decision has to be taken," he added.

At the time of the Nexon EV launch, the company had announced the vehicle will be sold through the 60 Tata Motors dealerships across 22 cities.

Besides, it has also been leveraging its network of consumer retail stores Croma for providing a digital experience by a new store-in-store concept.

He said Nexon EV has been taken very well as it offers a strong value proposition, adding Tata Motors is not far from any other global EV player when it comes to EVs than its vehicles with IC engines.

What could help more in EV sales in the country is that apart from the push, now there is a pull factor from the customers as well, he said.

"In the Indian market, we can be more successful because of the conglomerate's power," he said.

The company is closely working with other group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse, for faster adoption of EVs in the country, Tata Motors had said earlier.

When as what about the cost benefits that Tata Motors have accrued by taking other group companies on board in the making of Nexon EV, Chandra said that there are certain realisations that the company has got but they are going to benefit it in the long-term.

"Benefits are yet to come but it ( the tie-up with group companies) should not be seen only from the cost perspective but also from the volume perspective, " he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata motors EV EV india EV Exclusive store
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp