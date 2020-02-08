Home Business

Coronavirus: 20% dip in crude oil good for India 

The widespread scaling down of industrial activity in China after the Coronavirus outbreak may be giving rise to panic in the global supply chain, but the gloom comes with a silver lining for India.

Published: 08th February 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The widespread scaling down of industrial activity in China after the Coronavirus outbreak may be giving rise to panic in the global supply chain, but the gloom comes with a silver lining for India. The country that depends on imports for 80 per cent of its oil and gas needs, may get a reprieve in the form of sharply lower crude oil prices leading to lower inflation and cheaper borrowing costs. 

The fall in demand from China, the world’s largest consumer of crude oil, has sent brent prices plunging over 21 per cent since January 6, going from $68.91 per barrel to just $54.42 per barrel on February 7. The development comes at an opportune time for the struggling Indian economy, since earlier subdued retail inflation trends have begun showing signs of gaining upward momentum over the past few months. 

In fact, CPI-based inflation for December had come in above the RBI’s targeted upper limit of 6 per cent for the first time in several quarters, climbing to 7.35 per cent. A main contributor to rising inflation during the month had been a 13 per cent rise in crude oil prices following heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia between Iran and the US. 

The higher prices had resulted in retail rates of petrol and diesel rising sharply during the month, pushing up transportation and other related costs across segments. However, the outbreak and the dip in crude oil demand is expected to ease the pressure on retail prices. Retail fuel rates have started reflecting the fall, with petrol prices going from Rs 76 per litre in Delhi on January 11 to just Rs 72.68 per litre on February 7. Diesel prices have fallen from Rs 69.17 to Rs 65.68 respectively.  Cheaper crude oil results in lower yields for Indian government bonds, making overseas borrowing cheaper for Indian firms and the government.

Citi cut its forecast for crude oil 
Citi Group has cut its forecast for crude by a massive $15 per barrel, expecting prices to average around $54 per barrel over the first quarter of the year from its earlier forecast of $69

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus China virus crude oil crude price
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp