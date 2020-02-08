Home Business

LIC new biz premium crosses Rs 1.5L-cr-mark

Published: 08th February 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:30 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday said its new business premium has crossed the Rs1.5-lakh-crore-mark for the first time, helping the national insurer improve market share to 77.61 per cent. Its’s total income grew by 17.79 per cent to Rs2,97,017.28 crore as of September 2019 from Rs2,52,149.60 crore a year ago, chairman MR Kumar said.

Total assets of the corporation increased by 7.92 per cent to  Rs32,25,905.42 crore as of September 2019 from Rs29,89,276.53 crore, he added. The milestone was led by first year individual new premium, which as of January has expanded by 17.48 per cent, while the number of new policies sold jumped 29.42 per cent to Rs45,199 crore, taking the total policies sold to 1,95,85,635, the chairman said.  The composite market share in terms of the number of policies and the first-year premium as of January end stood at 77.61 per cent and 70.02 per cent, respectively, which has increased from 73.54 per cent in number of policies and 66.26 per cent in first-year premium, the chairman’said.

The pension and group schemes vertical, which looks after the group schemes and superannuation business of the corporation, has created a new record by clocking more than Rs1 lakh crore in new premium income so far during the current financial year.  This vertical has contributed Rs1,05,566 crore as new business premium income as against Rs 66,748 crore in the previous year. The vertical has covered 2.45 crore lives as of January under its social security schemes.

 During the current fiscal,it has paid 1,42,93,289 maturity claims amounting to Rs69,748 crore as of end January, he said, adding the Corporation also settled 5,99,881 death claims amounting to Rs9,866 crore, of which 96.83 per cent claims which were non-early death, were settled within 15 days of intimation. To comply with new Irdai regulations, LIC has modified its existing products with new features such as revised surrender value and extension of revival period from two years to five years. During FY2018-19, it generated the highest valuation surplus of Rs53,214.41 crore, registering a growth of about 9.9 per cent over the previous year.

77.61%  
is the market share of the initial public offering-bound Life Insurance Corporation of India 

