Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with traders in Chennai, says economy is 'robust'

She made the comments while interacting with industry traders in Chennai at an event titled 'Jan Jan ka Budget'.

Published: 08th February 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with media in Chennai. (Photo| EPS/ R Satish babu)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the economy is at its "robust-level" and asserted the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country is at an all-time high.

She made the comments while interacting with industry traders in Chennai at an event titled 'Jan Jan ka Budget'.

"Economy is at its robust level and macroeconomics is at its best. The fundamentals are strong. The foreign exchange reserves and FDI investments are at their maximum level," she said.

Sitharaman also said that there is also a plan by Centre to increase the interaction of banking officials. "Officials of Ministry to reach put to MSME entrepreneurs at the field level," she added.

Talking about the issue of sanctioning loans, the Finance Minister said, "If the banks are denying loans without reason to the MSMEs they are welcome to send their complaints by mail to a special centre which is to be announced shortly. A copy of the same should be sent to the bank manager."

Sitharaman exuded confidence that "India will get back to 8 per cent growth" and said the government is making efforts to "pursue the goals".

Notably, the year 2019 was a difficult year for the global economy with the world output growth estimated to grow at its slowest pace of 2.9 per cent since the global financial crisis of 2009, declining from a subdued 3.6 per cent in 2018 and 3.8 per cent in 2017.

Uncertainties, although declining, are still elevated due to the protectionist tendencies of China and the United States, and rising US-Iran geopolitical tensions.

Amid a weak environment for global manufacturing, trade and demand, the Indian economy slowed down with GDP growth moderating to 4.8 per cent in the first half of 2019-20, lower than 6.2 per cent in the second half of 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Chennai traders Economic slowdown
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp