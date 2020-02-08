Home Business

SBI cuts MCLR by 5 bps across all tenors

It also trimmed deposit rates sharply by 10-50 bps across all tenors

Published: 08th February 2020 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has reduced its marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps across all tenors. The move is expected to further lower home and auto loan rates. However, the bank also trimmed deposit rates sharply by 10-50 bps across various tenors.The revised rates will come into effect from Monday. According to the bank, in view of the surplus liquidity in the system, it will realign its interest rate on retail term deposits of less than `2 crore and bulk term deposits of `2 crore and above. Similarly, the one-year MCLR is now reduced to 7.85 per cent per annum from 7.9 per cent. This is the ninth consecutive cut in MCLR in FY20, the SBI said.

The overall banking system liquidity remained in surplus in December and January with average daily net absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) aggregating `2.61 lakh crore as on December 2019, while the average daily net absorption of surplus liquidity soared to `3.18 lakh crore last month.
Though liquidity remained in surplus, overall credit offtake remained lacklustre. For SBI, credit growth stood at 6.8 per cent or roughly `23 lakh crore for the 12 months ended December 2019. 

Much of this was driven by retail loans including personal advances, which clocked a growth of 17.49 per cent, while corporate credit growth was subdued. While the country’s largest lender’s deposits increased by 9.9 per cent to around `31 lakh crore during the calendar year 2019, the share of low cost deposits — current account and savings account — in total deposits declined by 51 bps to 44.72 per cent from 45.23 per cent a year ago. Meanwhile, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar last month said the bank was unlikely to meet its FY20 credit growth target and will likely settle in single digits. But, growth is expected to return to double digits next fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp