Snapchat adds 5 more Indian languages

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

In its bid to offer more localized services to Indian customers, photo-messaging app Snapchat announced that it will roll out support for five Indian languages, namely Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, over the coming weeks. Snapchat already has support for Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi on its platform.

The California-based camera company said that since opening its first India office in 2019 in Mumbai, a series of initiatives have been undertaken by it for developing a local product for India. Snapchat’s India team is essentially focused on expanding local partnerships, building an engaged community of creators and users, and supporting local advertisers. The company has also introduced tools, experiences and content designed especially for its community in India. Snapchat has already announced partnerships with T-Series, NDTV and WWM Times Group. In addition to this, it has created Landmarkers — Augmented Reality (AR) experiences — for two iconic Indian monuments, namely Taj Mahal and the Gateway of India. This is in addition to AR lenses, filters and stickers for Indian festivals, IPL teams and Bollywood movies. Snapchat has also recently teamed up with Reliance Jio for a first-of-its-kind ‘Jio’s Got Talent’ creative AR challenge, the company said in a statement.

“Snapchat empowers people to express themselves with real friends. We understand how important language is in deepening relationships and we continue to roll out new features and experiences that reflect the culture and values of our community in India. We are excited by the growth we’ve seen here as we have almost doubled our daily users over the past year. We are thrilled to bring the magic of Snap to an even bigger audience,” said Nana Murugesan, managing director (international markets), Snap Inc.