Home Business

Snapchat adds 5 more Indian languages

The California-based camera company said that since opening its first India office in 2019 in Mumbai, a series of initiatives have been undertaken by it for developing a local product for India.

Published: 08th February 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik 
Express News Service

In its bid to offer more localized services to Indian customers, photo-messaging app Snapchat announced that it will roll out support for five Indian languages, namely Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, over the coming weeks. Snapchat already has support for Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi on its platform.

The California-based camera company said that since opening its first India office in 2019 in Mumbai, a series of initiatives have been undertaken by it for developing a local product for India. Snapchat’s India team is essentially focused on expanding local partnerships, building an engaged community of creators and users, and supporting local advertisers. The company has also introduced tools, experiences and content designed especially for its community in India. Snapchat has already announced partnerships with T-Series, NDTV and WWM Times Group. In addition to this, it has created Landmarkers — Augmented Reality (AR) experiences — for two iconic Indian monuments, namely Taj Mahal and the Gateway of India. This is in addition to AR lenses, filters and stickers for Indian festivals, IPL teams and Bollywood movies. Snapchat has also recently teamed up with Reliance Jio for a first-of-its-kind ‘Jio’s Got Talent’ creative AR challenge, the company said in a statement.

“Snapchat empowers people to express themselves with real friends. We understand how important language is in deepening relationships and we continue to roll out new features and experiences that reflect the culture and values of our community in India. We are excited by the growth we’ve seen here as we have almost doubled our daily users over the past year. We are thrilled to bring the magic of Snap to an even bigger audience,” said Nana Murugesan, managing director (international markets), Snap Inc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp