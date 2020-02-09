Business of love in full swing this Valentine's Week

By Express News Service

With the Valentine’s Day round the corner, retailers across market segments have starting throwing special offers, anticipating a pick up in sales in the week leading to February 14. Flower sellers across New Delhi witnessed manifold jump in sales on Friday (February 7), compared to normal day sales. February 7, according to Valentine tradition, is known as the Rose Day.

“Demand for roses, especially red roses, skyrocketed on Friday. We had anticipated the rise and were well-stocked. We are now waiting for February 14,” said Hassan, a flower seller at Delhi’s popular Ghazipur flower market.

A single red rose, which is generally sold at Rs 20-30, were sold at Rs 40-50 on Friday because of the rise in demand. Not just the local vendors, even branded players are cashing in on the euphoria. Ferns N Petals, one of the largest flower and gifting brands, has come up with ideas such as experiential gifting — which includes a candlelight dinner or a poolside lunch, a hot balloon ride or food in a plane.The company has tied up with brands like Goibibo, Ola Money and Mobikwik to lure customers with the best possible offers. FNP is also offering same-day delivery option on Valentine’s Day, which allows one to send gifts with the express delivery service.

“We believe that gifts should speak about the deep love and affection that one has for one’s partner. Hence, we at Ferns N Petals keep on innovating ways to woo the hearts of our customers by bringing something new every year and on every occasion. This year, on Valentine’s Day, we have come up with experiential gifting to celebrate the day of love and romance in the most romantic manner,” said Pawan Gadia, chief executive officer (online and retail), Ferns N Petals.

Retailers are also expecting a rise in demand of gifts, especially for chocolate and soft toys, as the February 7-14 week has dedicated Chocolate Day and Teddy Bear Day. Major brands are taking the e-commerce route to lure buyers. For example, leading fashion portal Myntra is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on apparels, footwears, bags and other goods. Demand for jewellery, especially the ones with artificial diamond and silver, has also gone up as prices of gold have increased significantly in recent months.

Technology companies have jumped into the Valentine business as well. Chinese tech major Huawei said it will run a special contest on its social media and community platforms this Valentine’s Day, allowing customers to win prizes. It announced offers on Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Y9 Prime, Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Watch GT 2. The offers will be available across Croma and retail stores.

