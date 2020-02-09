Home Business

Business of love in full swing this Valentine's Week

From flower-sellers to tech and travel firms, retailers across market segments are throwing in special offers for the D-day

Published: 09th February 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

With the Valentine’s Day round the corner, retailers across market segments have starting throwing special offers, anticipating a pick up in sales in the week leading to February 14. Flower sellers across New Delhi witnessed manifold jump in sales on Friday (February 7), compared to normal day sales. February 7, according to Valentine tradition, is known as the Rose Day.

“Demand for roses, especially red roses, skyrocketed on Friday. We had anticipated the rise and were well-stocked. We are now waiting for February 14,” said Hassan, a flower seller at Delhi’s popular Ghazipur flower market.

A single red rose, which is generally sold at Rs 20-30, were sold at Rs 40-50 on Friday because of the rise in demand. Not just the local vendors, even branded players are cashing in on the euphoria. Ferns N Petals, one of the largest flower and gifting brands, has come up with ideas such as experiential gifting — which includes a candlelight dinner or a poolside lunch, a hot balloon ride or food in a plane.The company has tied up with brands like Goibibo, Ola Money and Mobikwik to lure customers with the best possible offers. FNP is also offering same-day delivery option on Valentine’s Day, which allows one to send gifts with the express delivery service.

“We believe that gifts should speak about the deep love and affection that one has for one’s partner. Hence, we at Ferns N Petals keep on innovating ways to woo the hearts of our customers by bringing something new every year and on every occasion. This year, on Valentine’s Day, we have come up with experiential gifting to celebrate the day of love and romance in the most romantic manner,” said Pawan Gadia, chief executive officer (online and retail), Ferns N Petals.

Retailers are also expecting a rise in demand of gifts, especially for chocolate and soft toys, as the February 7-14 week has dedicated Chocolate Day and Teddy Bear Day. Major brands are taking the e-commerce route to lure buyers. For example, leading fashion portal Myntra is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on apparels, footwears, bags and other goods. Demand for jewellery, especially the ones with artificial diamond and silver, has also gone up as prices of gold have increased significantly in recent months.

Technology companies have jumped into the Valentine business as well. Chinese tech major Huawei said it will run a special contest on its social media and community platforms this Valentine’s Day, allowing customers to win prizes. It announced offers on Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Y9 Prime, Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Watch GT 2. The offers will be available across Croma and retail stores.

The Valentine Week

  • February 7: Rose Day
  • February 8: Propose Day
  • February 9: Chocolate Day
  • February 10: Teddy Day
  • February 11: Promise Day
  • February 12: Hug Day
  • February 13: Kiss Day
  • February 14: Valentine’s Day
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentine’s Day Ferns N Petals Valentine Week Valentine gifts
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp