Home Business

Domestic passenger vehicle sales drop by 6.2 per cent in January

According to SIAM, total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06 per cent to 13, 41, 005 units compared with 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, Auto sector, Car sales, Vehicles, Parking

Representational image

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2 per cent in January as vehicle demand continued to be stressed by rising cost of ownership and slower GDP growth, automobile industry body SIAM said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 2,62,714 units against 2,80,091 units in the year-ago month, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Car sales last month were also down 8.1 per cent at 1,64,793 units compared with 1,79,324 units in January last year.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.83 per cent to 17,39,975 units from 20,19,253 units in January 2019, SIAM said.

"Sales of vehicles continue to be stressed due to rising cost of vehicle ownership and slower growth in GDP," SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said.

Vehicle prices have gone up as manufacturers gear up for the transition to stricter emission norm BS-VI from BS-IV beginning April 1.

Besides, many companies had increased prices in January citing rising input costs.

Wadhera further said, "We are hopeful that the recent announcements by the government on infrastructure and rural economy would support growth of vehicle sales going forward, especially in commercial vehicles and two-wheeler segment."

According to SIAM, total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06 per cent to 13, 41, 005 units compared with 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales last month declined by 15.17 per cent to 8,71,886 units from 10,27,766 units a year earlier.

Scooter sales during the month stood at 4,16,594 units as against 4,97,169 units in January last year, a decline of 16.21 per cent.

SIAM further said, sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.04 per cent to 75,289 units in January as against 87,591 units in the year-ago month.

Commenting on the overall sales performance, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said wholesales declined in all segments, barring three-wheelers.

In passenger vehicles, he said post-festive season sales decline has been less, although the industry is still in the negative territory.

"We are hopeful that the response that we have received to the ongoing Auto Expo will help further improve consumer sentiment. Already there have been 70 unveils and launches so far," Menon added.

During January in the passenger vehicles segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India witnessed 0.29 per cent increase in sales at 1,39,844 units.

Rival Hyundai Motor India saw its sales decline by 8.3 per cent at 42,002 units, while Mahindra & Mahindra saw a decline of 17.05 per cent at 19,794 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp saw its sales drop by 14.37 per cent at 4,88,069 units, while Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also witnessed a decline of 6.63 per cent at 3,74,114 units.

Chennai-based TVS Motor Co also reported 28.72 per cent decline in sales at 1,63,007 units in January, SIAM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
passenger vehicle sales GDP growth
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp