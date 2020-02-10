Home Business

Sensex drops over 150 points; Tata Steel cracks 5 per cent

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 5 per cent, after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 2019.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 150 points in opening session on Monday tracking losses in global equities amid rising concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 171.90 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 40,969.95, and the broader NSE advanced 51.45 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,046.90.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 164.18 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 41,141.85, and the Nifty settled at 12,098.35, down by 39.60 points or 0.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 161.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 178.59 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 5 per cent, after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 2019.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,753.07 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Titan and IndusInd Bank were also in the red.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and SBI were trading with gains.

According to traders, domestic equities were trading on a negative note following weak cues from global equities as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant losses.

Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 0.20 per cent to USD 54.36 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 9 paise against the US dollar to 71.34 in the morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex today BSE Nifty
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp