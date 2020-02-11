Home Business

Auto crisis continues as January sales dip 13.8 per cent

Not only SIAM, even auto companies have raised concern over muted market sentiments that according to them will continue.

Published: 11th February 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Cars

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first month of the calendar year 2020 carried the same downturn faced by the Indian automotive industry for more than one-and-half- year.

According to the latest data released by SIAM, overall domestic auto sales in January fell 13.83 per cent to 1,739,975 units as against 2,019,253 units sold in the same month last year.

Going forward, the industrial body expects sales to improve only in October this year, the month of festive season, as upcoming emission norms from April 2020 is expected to make vehicles more expensive and less desirable.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) further said that price hike on account of BS-VI transition will be a major deterrent for sales during the first three months of FY2021. “By the second-half of the next financial year, we will see better numbers. That is when the next festival season begins,” said Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 6.2 per cent year-on-year to 262,714 units in January 2020, while total two-wheeler sales fell 16.06 per cent to 13,41,005 units. Further, sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.04 per cent to 75,289 units last month.

Not only SIAM, even auto companies have raised concern over muted market sentiments that according to them will continue. That is why they sought relief from the government in the form of GST rate cut. However, the Union Budget 2020 did not have any booster for the industry.  

About the Coronavirus outbreak in China, which has impacted the global automotive supply-chain, SIAM said a clear picture on its impact on India will emerge only in the next few days after factories in the country start re-opening.

“What is clear is that there are apprehensions. To what extent the problem will be, we will come to know in the next few days,” Menon said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Auto crisis Indian automotive industry
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp