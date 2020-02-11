Home Business

Flashy concepts we hope to see on road

From SUV Coupe to walking cars, the biennial auto show was all about futuristic designs and a shift towards electric mobility

Published: 11th February 2020 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

With automobile industry swiftly transitioning from traditional internal combustion engine to electric vehicles, connected technology and autonomous driving to name a few, carmakers across the globe have come together to display a range of concept cars at the Auto Expo 2020.

One of the talked about concept cars in the Expo comes from the stable of Maruti Suzuki India — India’s largest carmaker.  Referred as Futuro-e, the futuristic car gives a hint at the design language that MSIL intends to follow in future for its SUVs. 

According to the company, the car is defined by its distinctive SUV-coupé silhouette and balanced proportions, said the company. Its interiors are done in futuristic blue and ivory high contrast color scheme with techno finished materials used extensively on the trims.  Wide sweeping HMI (Human Machine Interface) and layered secondary screens ensure all vehicle-related information is available on a single touch for a futuristic driving experience to the customer. MSIL said Futuro-e is future ready with wide array of powertrain options like hybrid & pure electric.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment. The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity.

A coupé styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it.”The next big eye-catching concept car in the expo is from Mahindra & Mahindra’s convertible Funster Electric SUV which many believes is a glimpse into what the production version of electric XUV500 will look like. Scissor doors, inverted L-shaped headlamps, fog lamps clusters with LED light strips gives the vehicle a “fun side” as claimed by Mahindra.   

The concept also gives a preview of new platform for future EVs from the automaker. Power-wise, the concept features a dual motor setup with AWD to deliver 312 PS and a top speed over 200 kmph. M&M claims that the vehicle can do a 0-100 kmph in just five seconds and on a single charge it can run up to 520 km.Tata Motor also showcased multiple concepts, the prominent one being Sierra SUV. 

Sierra sports a futuristic design and is propelled by an all-electric powertrain. Design wise, it carries Tata’s new design language and gets a closed front grille with pulsating LED humanity line, , wrap-around LED strip as the tail light with floating indicators. Inside, it gets a minimalist dashboard, swivel co-driver seat, electric sliding tailgate, and lounge chair for the rear passengers.

The other big attraction was French carmaker Renault’s Symbioz. An electric and autonomous vehicle concept, the vehicle comes with a fully connected ecosystem.  The concept has three driving modes: classic dynamic and autonomous and the mode can be changed just by touching the Renault logo or the hologram in the middle of the steering wheel.

CAR CONCEPTS ON DISPLAY 
Concept Futuro-e demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s perspective on re-imagining green mobility that will drive future transport.
M&M unveiled its roadster concept in a convertible mode. The new sports EV is equipped with 59.1 kWh battery
Renault unveiled its Symbioz concept featuring an all-electric drivetrain, with level four autonomous capabilities
Based on Tata’s ALFA Arc platform, the fully-electric Sierra is an attempt to revive the iconic Sierra brand name. The EV is based on the H2X concept

Hyundai walking car concept
The concept named as Elevate is based on a modular EV platform with the capability to switch out different bodies for specific situations. The robotic leg architecture has five degrees of freedom plus wheel hub propulsion motors and is enabled by electric actuator technology.

