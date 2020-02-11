IIT Madras-incubated start-up Kapindra develops novel diamond coatings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-incubated deep-tech start-up, Kapindra Precision Engineering has developed diamond coatings that can help scientists working on heat dissipation or thermal management.

Defence establishments of various countries have been working on heat dissipation issues, which pose a major hurdle to aero-dynamic stability of missiles upon re-entry. It is a major issue for hypersonic missiles during their re-entry into earth’s atmosphere where they experience destructive high temperatures (>2,400°C).

Diamond is an ultimate engineering material with a plethora of application prospects and is the material to explore for quantum computing, said M S Ramachandra Rao, Physics department, IIT Madras, mentor, CTO, Kapindra. “Stronger adhesion to tools and components is required to transmit larger loads and enhance coating/tool life.

This comes at a cost of functional performance in the form of higher friction and wear. So how can the coating adhesion to the substrate be improved, while ensuring required tribological performance of low friction and wear? This is the problem we are trying to solve,”he said. Kapindra works on development and application of specialised coatings for components used in strategic products.