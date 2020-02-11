Home Business

IIT Madras-incubated start-up Kapindra develops novel diamond coatings

This comes at a cost of functional performance in the form of higher friction and wear.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-incubated deep-tech start-up, Kapindra Precision Engineering has developed diamond coatings that can help scientists working on heat dissipation or thermal management. 

Defence establishments of various countries have been working on heat dissipation issues, which pose a major hurdle to aero-dynamic stability of missiles upon re-entry. It is a major issue for hypersonic missiles during their re-entry into earth’s atmosphere where they experience destructive high temperatures (>2,400°C).

Diamond is an ultimate engineering material with a plethora of application prospects and is the material to explore for quantum computing, said M S Ramachandra Rao, Physics department, IIT Madras, mentor, CTO,  Kapindra. “Stronger adhesion to tools and components is required to transmit larger loads and enhance coating/tool life.

This comes at a cost of functional performance in the form of higher friction and wear. So how can the coating adhesion to the substrate be improved, while ensuring required tribological performance of low friction and wear? This is the problem we are trying to solve,”he said. Kapindra works on development and application of specialised coatings for components used in strategic products.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Diamond coatings
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp