Infosys to acquire Simplus, strengthens presence across US and Australia

Simplus is a recognised leader and advisor in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce quote-to-cash applications.

Published: 11th February 2020

BENGALURU: Digital services and consulting leader Infosys has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Simplus, one of the fastest-growing Salesforce platinum partners in the United States and Australia.

The acquisition coupled with the acquisition of Fluido announced in September 2018 elevates Infosys' position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.



It brings to Infosys globally-recognised Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets, deep ecosystem relationships and a broad clientele, across a variety of industries including high-tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing.

Simplus has offices across North America, Sydney, Melbourne, London, and a large delivery centre in Manila.

"This acquisition is key to staying relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem," said Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao.

"The strategic combination of scalable and agile global delivery capabilities of Simplus complements our effort to help global enterprises to transform their businesses. We are excited to welcome Simplus and its leadership team into the Infosys family," he said in a statement.

