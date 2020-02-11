Home Business

Realme PaySa partners NPCI, HDFC Bank

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Realme PaySa, the financial services app for smartphone brand Realme, has joined hand with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an innovative solutions provider for retail payment systems, and the country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank to conduct UPI hackathon.

These leading organisations will judge the most promising UPI solution in a finale to be held in Mumbai on May 11, 2020. The winner and the runner-up of the hackathon will have their innovative solutions implemented for Realme PaySa and win Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, Realme PaySa said on Monday.

The financial services provider will be offering mentoring and doubt-clearing Webinars and physical sessions in select cities for a period extending up to a month for all participants. Top selected finalists will also be entitled to a dedicated tech resource to help them hone their skills and come up with a polished and innovative solution.“Along with Realme PaySa and HDFC Bank, we invite India’s most creative technocrats, start-ups, students to create new experiences and solve different set of use cases on UPI solutions,” said Arif Khan, CDO, NPCI.

Phase one of the hackathon comprises registration and idea submissions and will be commenced up to March 10. The shortlisted candidates will be announced by March 15. Phase two will commence from March 15 to April 5, following which, the hackathon will get its top five finalists by April 9. The last phase involving prototype development will be held between April 9 and May 11.

“We are studying UPI and as a part of internal assessment we want to understand what the need of our customers in UPI payments is. With this UPI hackathon, we invite India’s brilliant and talented developers to leap beyond the ordinary and innovate to make UPI a solution everyone in Bharat would use,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India. 

