100 techies roped in to build Uber Money team

The Hyderabad team has been designated to work towards developing the upcoming improved features including real-time earnings,

Published: 12th February 2020 08:35 AM

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Global ride-hailing giant Uber on Tuesday said it has roped in 100 techies for its ‘Uber Money team’, which will work to build financial products and innovative technology to strengthen the payment features on the app.

This will be the first such Uber Money team in the Asia-Pacific region, the California-based firm stated. Besides Hyderabad, the Uber Money team has presence at Uber’s San Francisco, Paulo Alto, New York and Amsterdam tech centers, it added.

The Hyderabad team has been designated to work towards developing the upcoming improved features including real-time earnings, updated debit accounts and cards for drivers, as well as wallet and credit card facilities for riders. This is the first major announcement by Uber Technologies in India after it sold its food tech business to Zomato in a $300-350 million all-stock deal.

Uber’s focus on leveraging its tech expertise to develop enhanced payment features signifies that the ride hailing platform is now taking a plunge into the fast-growing digital payments industry by enabling the Unified Payment Service (UPI) features through partnerships with banks and other financial institutions.
“The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best-in-class fintech talent specialising in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering.

Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics and product management organisations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber,” said Naga Kasu, engineering director and Hyderabad site lead, Uber.

The company said that its technology experts have deep knowledge in front-end, full-stack, mobile, machine learning and data engineering, which will be utilised to implement new payment methods and to enable smart-routing technologies. Uber said the company plans to double down on growth on its tech centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in line with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s commitment during his visit to India in 2019.

