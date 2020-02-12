Home Business

Coronavirus outbreak to impact Asia-Pacific port operators: Moody’s

The coronavirus outbreak in China is credit negative for Asia Pacific’s port operators, Moody’s said.

Published: 12th February 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: A medical personnel wearing a protective suit checks his mask as he waits in Hong Kong. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The coronavirus outbreak in China is credit negative for Asia Pacific’s port operators, Moody’s said. According to the global ratings firm, the virus outbreak disrupts domestic and global supply chains and lowers discretionary consumer spending, which will reduce the throughput growth of Asia Pacific’s ports in 2020.

“We expect the coronavirus outbreak will have a larger negative impact on ports than that in 2003 — outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Sydrome (SARS) — because China now has bigger weight in the global economy than in 2003 and the global supply chain is more globally integrated,” it said in a note on Tuesday.

It added that extended factory shutdowns in China and containment measures in Asia Pacific countries have hampered manufacturing and logistics sectors and the current production slowdown will create a backlog of orders resulting in deferred growth of trade activity, once the situation improves.

“We expect these factors will reduce container throughput growth, especially at Chinese ports such as Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd, and transshipment hubs such as PSA Corporation Limited,” it said.

Some of the shipping firms like AP Moller-Maersk A/S and CMA CGM SA have already announced blank sailings, reflecting weakened output from China and low global trade activity because of the outbreak. According to Moody’s, due to production stoppages at bulk cargo handling ports in China, energy demand in the country may decline, leading to associated bulk shipments such as iron ore, oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, taking a hit along. That said, rated Indian ports handling bulk commodities were unlikely to be affected as they handle negligible volumes linked to China. Meanwhile, the virus outbreak could also reduce cruise activity following the quarantine of cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan. “That said, the potential reduction of revenue and cash flow from cruises had limited impact on our rated port companies because their exposure to the cruise segment is small,” it said.

India Ratings too flag concerns on virus impact
New Delhi: While Indian companies are unlikely to be materially affected in near term if the coronavirus outbreak remains contained in Hubei province, India Ratings said. But if it spreads over the next 3-4 months, sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles and automobiles could face supply disruptions for critical raw materials, it observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp