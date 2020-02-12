Home Business

IDBI Bank's loss widens, but NPAs cut sharply

Published: 12th February 2020 08:21 AM

LIC-IDBI

The Union Cabinet had approved LIC's proposed acquisition of up to 51 per cent stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: LIC-owned lender IDBI Bank on Tuesday reported a larger net loss for the third quarter despite a sharp reduction in provisioning for bad loans.

The State-owned bank’s net loss rose to Rs 5,763 crore during the quarter against Rs 4,185.5 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year after it took a one-time tax charge of Rs 6,273 crore while shifting to the lower taxation regime. 

While the bank’s gross NPA levels remained elevated during the quarter at 28.72 per cent against 29.67 per cent the previous year, its net NPA level have seen a substantially larger improvement, coming in at 5.25 per cent against 14.01 per cent last year. Consequently, there has been a sharp reduction in bad loan provisions during the quarter, from Rs 5,074.8 crore the previous year to Rs 440 crore. 

“The Bank has exercised the option of lower tax rate... Accordingly, (it) has re-measured its net deferred tax assets... resulting into a one-time reversal of Rs 6,273.04 crore,” the lender said in its exchange filings. The bank’s other operational metrics have improved, however, with total income during the quarter rising to Rs 6,215.60 crore from Rs 6,190.94 crore a year earlier. 

IDBI bank officials say that the lender’s elevated bad loan situation has been addressed over the past few quarters. The bank’s provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 92.41 per cent at the end of the quarter. It has also made additional provisions of Rs 1,678.65 crore over and above the norms in respect of certain borrower accounts in view of the inherent risk and uncertainty of recovery in these accounts, the bank said.

As for the RBI-referred loan accounts of companies currently undergoing resolution at the National Company Law Tribunal, the bank holds a total provision of Rs 22,644.40 crore (or 100 per cent of total outstanding including technically write-off cases). 

Managing director and CEO Rakesh Sharma also noted that the bank has recorded smaller slippages in its loan accounts during the quarter at just Rs 2,000 crore while recoveries increased to Rs 3,136 crore. Sharma said that going forward, slippages are likely to come down to around Rs 800 crore per quarter with around Rs 2,500 crore of recoveries expected this quarter.

TAGS
IDBI Bank LIC
