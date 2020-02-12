Home Business

Reserve Bank proposes new umbrella entity for retail payments system

The RBI has proposed setting up a new pan-Indian umbrella entity for retail payments system and has published a draft framework on Monday.

Published: 12th February 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The RBI has proposed setting up a new pan-Indian umbrella entity for retail payments system and has published a draft framework on Monday. It has sought stakeholder comments by February 25. The new entity will be involved in the development and monitoring of new payment methods, standards and technologies.

The proposed entity or entities will set up, manage and operate a new payment system in the retail space, which includes ATMs, white label PoS, Aadhaar-based payments and remittance services. It will have to be a company incorporated in India under the Companies Act 2013 and maybe a for-profit or a Section 8 company, as may be decided by it.

“The NUE shall have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore (to support, address the capital needs for managing risks, invest in technological infrastructure, for business operations, etc),” RBI said.

Further, the promoter group shall not have more than 40 per cent investment in the capital of the NUE and should demonstrate upfront capital contribution of not less than 10 per cent (Rs 50 crore). A minimum networth of Rs 300 crore will have to be maintained by the NUE at all times, it added.

It may be noted that the central bank had previously set up National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2008 that currently oversees retail payment and settlement in India, including UPI and RuPay. It had also set up the National Electronic Funds Transfer System and Electronic Clearing Service.

But as electronic transactions gained traction, RBI found it necessary to set up the NPCI to monitor retail payments. The new entity for retail payments will also be responsible for monitoring retail payments system developments and related issues in the country and internationally to avoid shocks, frauds and contagions that may adversely affect the system.

The entity will also have to comply with the corporate governance norms, along with fit and proper criteria for persons to be appointed on its board. RBI will have the right to approve the appointment of directors and also nominate a member to the board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar Reserve Bank
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp