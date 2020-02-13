Home Business

Nasscom’s IT revenue grows at 7.7 per cent in FY20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Wednesday projected the Indian IT sector to grow 7.7 per cent to reach $191 billion in FY20, with exports reaching $147 billion, and headcount addition accelerating from the previous year.

 This is a marginal improvement over its prediction of 2018,  when it said that the IT sector will only grow by 6.1 per cent but the sector is still ‘cautiously optimistic’ about FY21, the industry body pointed out.

“Any industry that delivers more than 7 per cent growth is a strong industry. We cannot tell if this is the new normal, but when the world economy is growing at about 3 per cent then this is good growth,” Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said. 

While the global economy has been moving at a sluggish pace, Indian economy only grew at 4.8 per cent and exports stood at $644 billion. Citing Nasscom’s CEO survey which shows 57 per cent of CEOs expect FY21 growth to be similar or better than FY20, Keshav Murugesh, chairman of Nasscom, said the industry is ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the future growth as FY21 is facing significant uncertainties including the impact of Brexit, the US elections and the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Increasing protectionism in the forms of data localisation and the dearth of talent in the industry also poses a major threat that could change the game plan, he noted.

