Home Business

Royalties included in mining law to limit growth potential of iron ore industry: Fitch

However, the decision by the apex court to cancel all iron ore permits in Goa in February 2018 will mean that production from that state is likely to head lower rather than increase.

Published: 13th February 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Although the MMDR law will support iron ore output growth, the royalties included in the Act will limit the overall growth potential of the sector, Fitch Solutions said.

The government last month promulgated an ordinance for amendment in the MMDR Act 1957 and the CMSP (Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, a move aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business, among others.

Although the Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act will support ore output growth, the royalties included in the Act will limit the sector's overall growth potential, Fitch Solutions said in a statement.

"As part of India's 2016 Union Budget, export duties for iron ore lumps and fines below 58 per cent Fe content were reduced to nil from 30 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

This reduction was aimed at boosting shipments from the western state of Goa where the Supreme Court lifted an earlier iron ore mining ban," the rating agency said.

However, the decision by the apex court to cancel all iron ore permits in Goa in February 2018 will mean that production from that state is likely to head lower rather than increase, it said.

"As a result, we forecast India's iron ore output to grow from 219 mnt (million tonne) in 2020 to 243 mnt in 2029. This represents an average annual growth of 0.6 per cent during 2020-2029, greater than the 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth witnessed over 2010-2019," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royalties Union Budget iron ore industries
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp