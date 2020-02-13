WeWork extends benefits to LGBTQ employees’ partners

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Co-working major WeWork India has announced that it will extend medical insurance benefits to the same-sex partners of its LGBTQ employees. It is the first co-working company in India to offer health insurance cover to partners of all LGBTQ employees, it said. The step is a commitment towards embracing its LGBTQ staff and celebrate diversity and inclusion amongst its employees through its practice.

WeWork currently has over 500 employee base in India and is offering space as a platform to about 40,000 members, which also includes enterprises at 34 locations across six cities in the country. “WeWork as a brand believes in leveraging the diversity of our people and is taking steps to celebrate the spirit of inclusion. Today we announce our insurance coverage policy to be LGBTQ friendly and all WeWork India employees, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation will now be able to add partners as dependents and gain the same benefits.

I would like to thank our partners Futurerisk and The Oriental Insurance Company, which support us in providing health insurance benefits to our people,” said Priti Shetty, head of people, WeWork India “We become the best versions of ourselves when we can bring our whole and authentic selves to work. This helps us build deeper and meaningful connections with each other and our members. We have to respect each individual’s diverse needs to foster a truly inclusive culture,” she said.