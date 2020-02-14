BMW launches 530i Sport in India at Rs 55.4 lakh

By Express News Service

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched its sedan BMW 530i Sport in the country priced at Rs 55.4 lakh (ex-showroom).



The BMW 530i Sport is powered by a 2-litre BS-VI compliant four-cylinder petrol engine with a power of 252 hp mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in just 6.1 seconds.

The model is locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai, the company said. The vehicle comes with new technologies such as BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock and BMW gesture control, which recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions, it added.



Further, it also features parking assistant that makes parking and maneuvering easier with the help of rearview camera and park distance control etc.