CCI probing malpractices of e-tailers, not FDI violations: Competition Commission of India

Amazon had filed a writ petition in the court, challenging CCI’s probe against its alleged business malpractices.

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By Yathiraju & Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s anti-trust watchdog, Competition Commission of India (CCI), on Thursday argued before the Karnataka High Court that it intends to examine only whether e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart have entered into anti-competitive practices in violation of Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002, and that is not looking into the alleged violations of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy by these e-tailers.

Amazon had filed a writ petition in the court, challenging CCI’s probe against its alleged business malpractices. Amazon had called the CCI order “perverse, arbitrary, untenable in law”, which has the potential to cause “irreversible loss and injury” to its goodwill/reputation.

CCI’s counsel BN Harish told the court on Thursday that the anti-trust watchdog is well within its jurisdiction to order a probe against Amazon and Flipkart as they have been accused by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh of predatory pricing, exclusivity and deep discounting, setting unhealthy competition.

