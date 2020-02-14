Jaguar Land Rover launches new discovery sport

Home Business

The desirability of the exterior design continues into the cabin. The refined interiors lend a sense of calm, as one enters the vehicle.

Rohit Suri, president, MD, JLR India with the new Land Rover Discovery Sport

By Express News Service

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday launched two variants of the new Discovery Sport in the country, at a starting price of Rs57.06 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S model, while the R-Dynamic SE trim comes priced at Rs 60.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Discovery Sport is offered with BS-VI compliant 183 kW Ingenium turbocharged petrol powertrain and 132 kW Ingenium turbocharged diesel powertrain options.

This SUV is available with BS-VI emission norms compliant with all-aluminum Ingenium engine options. There is a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine clubbed with a 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that can churn out 248 PS of power and 365 Nm of torque. Also, the 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel motor can generate 180 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.

Rohit Suri, president and MD, JLR India, said, “Fuelling the spirit of adventure, the vehicle consists of improved features that not only enhance the capability of the vehicle but also elevate the complete driving experience. It further strengthens the distinctive design and versatility that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.”

The luxury carmaker claims that the well-proportioned body and purposeful stance of the Discovery Sport is enhanced with new premium LED headlights with daytime running lights and rear LED lights. It has all-wheel drive and hill descent control to make the hardest of drives seem effortless and with All-Terrain Progress Control, to maintain a steady speed in the most challenging conditions.

The desirability of the exterior design continues into the cabin. The refined interiors lend a sense of calm, as one enters the vehicle. The interior delivers elevated levels of comfort, enhanced stowage space and a new Sport Shift gear Selector crafted from premium materials, which have been responsibly sourced. The bold horizontal and vertical lines coupled with the fixed panoramic roof, further enhance the engaging interiors.

Further, the new model comes with smart settings use artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences, adjusting massage and seat positions, music and climate settings and steering column positioning to suit each driver. Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is also introduced for the first time within the lower center console, along with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.

Infotainment is taken a notch higher with Meridian Audio providing state-of-the-art entertainment. In control remote and protect app allows you to interact with Discovery Sport from anywhere. 

