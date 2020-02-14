Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points to almost reach 41700-mark

While Nifty rose above 12,200, the market benchmark was helped by gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid strong foreign fund inflow.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in opening session on Friday driven by gains in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid strong foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 233.20 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 41,692.99, and the broader NSE advanced 59.85 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 12,234.50.

All Sensex components were trading on a positive note with Asian Paints rising up to 1.33 per cent, followed by HDFC, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and L&T. In the previous session, Sensex settled 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent, lower at 41,459.79, and Nifty dropped 26.55 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 12,174.65.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 960.48 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic equities advanced tracking significant foreign fund inflow ahead of the release of wholesale inflation data. Globally, concerns over rising cases of coronavirus patients kept investors on edge, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while those in Tokyo slipped in the red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with losses on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 71.31 in morning session. Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 0.12 per cent to USD 56.27 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty Stock market
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp