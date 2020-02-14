Home Business

S&P retains India rating at BBB-, keeps stable outlook

Nevertheless, it added that India’s fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness.

Published: 14th February 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Standard & Poor (S&P) on Thursday affirmed India’s sovereign rating of BBB- and maintained a stable outlook. Stating that India was coursing through a cyclical rather than a structural economic slowdown, the global ratings firm said GDP growth will recover towards the longer-term trend rates over the next two-to-three years. “Despite a notable deceleration in India’s economy in recent quarters, we believe its structural growth outperformance remains intact. Real Gross Domestic (GDP) growth is therefore likely to gradually recover in the longer run, maybe over the next two-to-three years,” an S&P statement said.

Nevertheless, it added that India’s fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness. “Fiscal deficits have exceeded the government’s plan, and we expect limited consolidation over the next few years,” it explained. The ratings on India reflect the country’s above-average real GDP growth, sound external profile and evolving monetary settings, S&P said, adding that India’s strong democratic institutions promote policy stability and compromise and also underpin the ratings. These strengths are balanced against vulnerabilities stemming from the country’s low per capita income and consistently elevated fiscal deficits that contribute to high general government debt, net of liquid assets. According to S&P, India’s economy will continue to outperform peers at a similar level of income, despite a recent slowdown in real GDP growth.

It may be noted that RBI last week projected GDP growth to expand by 6 per cent in FY21, while the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament last month pegged it at 6-6.5 per cent. The government has taken a slew of measures to revive economic growth that’s expected to settle at 5 per cent this fiscal. Just last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said several important indicators have emerged in the recent past, hinting at green shoots in the economy. They include rising net portfolio investments, rebound in industrial activity, increase in forex reserves and growth in GST collections.

Meanwhile, S&P said, upward pressure on the ratings could build if the Centre significantly curtails its fiscal deficits, resulting in lower net indebtedness at the general government level and that upside potential on the ratings could also increase if India’s external accounts strengthen. In the same breath, it said, downward pressure on ratings could emerge if India’s GDP growth falls well below forecasts, leading to reassess view of growth trend. Further rise in net general government deficits from their current elevated levels and political developments that materially undermine economic reform momentum would also trigger downward pressure in ratings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Standard & Poor BBB-
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp