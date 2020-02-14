Technology firms wary of government contracts

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The desperate move of IT major Wipro to terminate Assam-NRC project over non-renewal of contract mirrors a deeper problem in the industry that continues to operate various government projects despite thousands of crores worth pending dues.



Companies including Wipro, TCS and Infosys are, in fact, also turning their backs in bidding for various government contracts as delay in payments hurt their margins and revenues significantly, say industry executives.

“Companies are cautious of where to invest in government projects as the ability to make payments are not followed in practice as mentioned in the formal policy. Various government departments owe about Rs 6,000 crore in contract payments to IT services companies,” a senior executive at an IT firm said. Lack of clarity and new requirements in the middle of an ongoing project further adds to the woes, hurting their revenue growth, the executive noted.



Prasanto K Roy, tech policy consultant and former vice-president of Nasscom, said that “non-payment should result in termination of services anywhere, though it is rare for a private contractor to have the courage to do that with the government. Clearly, this is a business decision from a company driven to the edge.”

Roy, however, said that keeping in view that payment delays for government projects is an “old story” and an “ongoing worry”, Wipro’s decision should “be a wake-up call” for the government — that there is no reason why a private company should carry on delivering free services to the government. Large contracts implemented by IT firms include implementation of Aadhaar, digitisation of passport services and the modernisation of India Post.



After a rigorous tender process, Wipro was appointed as the system integrator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) project in Assam in 2014. The service was terminated due to non-payment of Rs 70 crore and also non-renewable of subscription that cost Rs 3 lakh per month after its expiry in October 2019.



“But, as a gesture of goodwill, Wipro continued to pay the hosting service fee until January-end, 2020, and that it was willing to continue providing these services (only) if the agreement is renewed by the authorities,” Wipro said.

