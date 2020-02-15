Home Business

Coronavirus impact: Electronics industry fears supply disruptions, production cuts

Aside from supply disruptions and production cut, industry fear if the situation prolongs it would also have a negative impact on prices, revenue, product launches and local manufacturing. 

Published: 15th February 2020 11:52 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic in China — the world’s second-largest economy and the centre of the electronics industry’s supply chain — is set to cripple production activities causing a loss of over $150 million to the Indian electronics industry.

Most companies have supplies stocked for another three weeks so the impact has been minimal so far. However, the industry is keeping a close watch to see if shuttered factories in China reopen in coming days and supplies resume sometime this week. “Any delay in components supply beyond February 17 can lead to April production setbacks affecting revenues next year. If the situation persists, it will be followed by production cuts, postponement of product launches in the next quarters and losses,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive VP – Godrej Appliances.

Nandi, who is also the president of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association, pointed out that the shortage in supply of raw materials will lead to price hikes as well.  

Panasonic India is monitoring the situation closely and keeping a close check on its stock and inventories, said Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South East Asia. In fact, the coronavirus outbreak and its perceived risk has cast a shadow on the upcoming Mobile World Congress.

The largest mobile event and the industry’s flagship annual congregation has now been cancelled after heavyweights like LG Electronics Ericsson, Amazon, Sony, etc have withdrawn participation from the event that was scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 24-27.

