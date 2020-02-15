Home Business

DoT to take penal action against telcos for delay in statutory dues payment: Source

DoT is likely to wait till Monday evening for the payment before sending out the next set of notices with updated penalty and other punitive action as per the licence norms.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom department is mulling penal action against telecom operators for failing to pay in time the adjusted gross revenue dues as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an official source.

With Saturday being a holiday in various offices, the Department of Telecom (DoT) is likely to wait till Monday evening for the payment before sending out the next set of notices with updated penalty and other punitive action as per the licence norms, the source told PTI.

"The DoT has sent five notices to telecom operators with reminders and penalty provisions on October 31, November 13, December 2, January 20 and now on February 14. Telecom operators are bound to pay as per the SC order and the department never gave them any extension. Now, telecom operators are saying they will pay a sizable amount by Monday but action will be taken against them for every delay," the official said.

The DoT had issued stringent order to telecom operators to pay by Friday midnight after facing the ire of the SC for no action taken by it to recover dues and passing an order to not take any coercive action against the defaulters.

However, none of the companies made the payment on February 14. The DoT source said the order was issued for internal processes to avoid any complication as the matter was sub-judice.

"DoT did not pass any order to telecom operators. Telecom operators filed a modification plea before (the) SC. The apex court after admitting the plea and just before the last date of payment listed the matter for a later date. This left DoT with no room to seek any clarification from the court. Hence, the department passed an internal order to avoid complication and any chance of contempt to the court proceedings," the source said.

ALSO READ | Will pay AGR dues, continuation of business depends on SC order: Vodafone

The official further said there will be action against telecom players for delay in payment and the same has been mentioned in the notice and reminders sent to them.

According to the last available estimates, telecom operators have to collectively pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Public sector companies, that don't sell telecom services, owe the DoT around Rs 2.65 lakh crore, with GAIL India alone owing around 65 per cent of the total amount.

However, these PSUs have the option to approach the court for a legal recourse. Airtel responded to the DoT order of February 14 by offering to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the remaining before March 17.

Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charge, to the government.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), whose liability is estimated to be around Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee, has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given.

ALSO READ | Airtel offers to pay Rs 10,000 crore by February 20, rest before next court hearing date

India has been divided into 22 telecom circles or zones for the issue of licenses to operators. And their revenues are calculated circle-wise. And so, the DoT issued circle wise demand notices to telecom firms. An order for the UP (West) Telecom Circle asked "all telecom service providers" to clear dues by 11.59 pm Friday.

It asked companies to "make the payment of outstanding dues of licence fee and spectrum usage charges by 14.02.2020, 11:59 PM positively".

Another order issued for the Rajasthan circle sought "immediate" payments, failing which action would be initiated.

It sought "immediate payment of due licence fee and spectrum usage charges along with interest, penalty and interest on penalty (if applicable)" and warned that if the dues are not paid immediately, "necessary action will be taken in terms of the provisions of licence agreement without any further notice". "This may be treated as most urgent," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Telecom DoT
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp