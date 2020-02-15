Home Business

HealthifyMe gets Mahesh Bhupathi onboard for ‘legend diet workout’ plan

The health app has recorded a 3x growth in its revenue in 2019 at over I100 crore on the back of the adoption of AI-enabled Smart Plans launched in 2019.

Published: 15th February 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Health and fitness app, HealthifyMe on Friday roped in an ace tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi as its ‘strategic advisor’ who will dish out a host of sports and fitness legends’ diet and workout recommendations to the app users under the new smart plan, HealthifySmart Legends Edition.

The wellness platform has also partnered with food tech major, Swiggy and micro-delivery startup, Milkbasket under the new plan so that the subscribers have easy access to the healthy diet (both cooked and raw). Users can now order as per their diet plans and find healthy personalised collections of restaurants powered by HealthifyMe on Swiggy.

Similarly, they can order groceries via partner apps like Milkbasket in select locations, HealthifyMe said in a statement.

A pilot project with a fitness app, Fittnernity is also underway to help the subscribers gain access to over 12,000 gyms across the country and make bookings online. HealthifyMe also plans to bring onboard qualified counsellors on its platform to address the mental health issues of the subscribers. The slews of announcements were made during the annual trademark event, Ignite.

A significant amount of growth also came from International markets - Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, the countries where HealthifyMe ventured into last year. The firm has achieved a turnover of over $1 million in the South East Asian market it is present in under a year. Buoyed by this success, HealthifyMe is now exploring new geographies in South East Asia and the Asia Pacific Region, it said. 

“Ignite is an event that allows us to re-imagine the future from our unique perspective. This ignite, we have extended our AI capabilities to other fitness celebrities like Mahesh Bhupati, launched strategic partnerships with food delivery apps like Swiggy and gym apps and we are looking forward to entering into markets in Asia Pacific and new business lines like mental wellness. On 2019 growth in subscriptions and 2x in users, we believe it’s time to deliver and grow HealthifyMe into its full potential,” Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said.

Growth in both revenue and subscriptions

The health app has recorded a 3x growth in its revenue in 2019 at over I100 crore on the back of the adoption of AI-enabled Smart Plans launched in 2019. The firm’s subscriptions quadrupled and active user base doubled from 8 million to 16 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HealthifyMe Mahesh Bhupathi
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp