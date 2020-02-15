HealthifyMe gets Mahesh Bhupathi onboard for ‘legend diet workout’ plan

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Health and fitness app, HealthifyMe on Friday roped in an ace tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi as its ‘strategic advisor’ who will dish out a host of sports and fitness legends’ diet and workout recommendations to the app users under the new smart plan, HealthifySmart Legends Edition.

The wellness platform has also partnered with food tech major, Swiggy and micro-delivery startup, Milkbasket under the new plan so that the subscribers have easy access to the healthy diet (both cooked and raw). Users can now order as per their diet plans and find healthy personalised collections of restaurants powered by HealthifyMe on Swiggy.

Similarly, they can order groceries via partner apps like Milkbasket in select locations, HealthifyMe said in a statement.

A pilot project with a fitness app, Fittnernity is also underway to help the subscribers gain access to over 12,000 gyms across the country and make bookings online. HealthifyMe also plans to bring onboard qualified counsellors on its platform to address the mental health issues of the subscribers. The slews of announcements were made during the annual trademark event, Ignite.

A significant amount of growth also came from International markets - Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, the countries where HealthifyMe ventured into last year. The firm has achieved a turnover of over $1 million in the South East Asian market it is present in under a year. Buoyed by this success, HealthifyMe is now exploring new geographies in South East Asia and the Asia Pacific Region, it said.

“Ignite is an event that allows us to re-imagine the future from our unique perspective. This ignite, we have extended our AI capabilities to other fitness celebrities like Mahesh Bhupati, launched strategic partnerships with food delivery apps like Swiggy and gym apps and we are looking forward to entering into markets in Asia Pacific and new business lines like mental wellness. On 2019 growth in subscriptions and 2x in users, we believe it’s time to deliver and grow HealthifyMe into its full potential,” Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe said.

Growth in both revenue and subscriptions

The health app has recorded a 3x growth in its revenue in 2019 at over I100 crore on the back of the adoption of AI-enabled Smart Plans launched in 2019. The firm’s subscriptions quadrupled and active user base doubled from 8 million to 16 million.