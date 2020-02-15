Startup Samudra’s agriculture foray to boost fortunes

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

With an aim to provide energy-efficient pumps equipped with latest technologies, startup Samudra has forayed into agriculture and domestic pump sector. The startup, founded in 2018, with a wide range of products like open-well and borewell submersibles pumps, slow speed self-priming, mini monoblocs and pumps with control panels has ventured into Maharastra market recently. And soon it has plans to enter 6 news states — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab with the aim to establish a pan-India presence by 2022.

The company headed by Shivan Ramachandran, who was former joint managing director, Texmo Industries, aims to garner at least Rs 12 crore of revenue in the Maharashtra region alone in the first year of its launch. Samudra has a specialised manufacturing and R & D facility located in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, sprawling over 18000 sq. Ft.

Samudra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shivan Ramachandran said providing pumps with high pump efficiency, greatest flow rate and ease of installation and maintenance is the motto of the company. “Samudra believes in creating partnerships with its dealers, providing value to its customers and empowering its workforce to create the best-in-class products; and an efficient after-sales service experience to its customers,” said Ramachandran. He strongly believes in the importance of R&D and constant innovation. Samudra is soon to enter hydro-pneumatics pressure booster system space and is also looking to manufacture back pull out centrifugal pumps for the process industry. The startup is also in talks to partner with a South Korean conglomerate to enter the highly promising Hydro Pneumatic pressure booster segment, where it foresees tremendous growth over the next decade, Shivan added.