Home Business

Start-ups lure talent with employee stock options

The people who have cashed out have been employees for 1-4 years, while some optimist people are waiting as they believe it is too early to cash out. 

Published: 15th February 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Meesho has allowed some of its employees to sell their shares in the company in an ESOP buyback plan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Notwithstanding the ‘unfriendly’ mechanism for ESOP (employee stock options) taxation that rules out 99.5 per cent of the start-ups who can avail of the benefit announced in the Union Budget, a host of firms including BYJU’s, CarDekho, Rivigo, Meesho, Paytm, Razorpay and Zerodha had made their employees richer in the past 12 months. 

Facebook-backed social commerce startup Meesho, for instance, has allowed some of its employees to sell their shares in the company in an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buyback, becoming the latest growth-stage firm to give its employees a windfall.

“Out of 60 people who were eligible, 20 exercised the option for a collective $1 million ( Rs7 crore), where Naspers acquired the shares,” Meesho’s co-founder Sanjeev Barnwal said. Mostly, the people who have cashed out have been employees for 1-4 years, while some optimist people are waiting as they believe it is too early to cash out. 

With this, Meesho joined Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola, who was among the earliest firms to facilitate exit to ESOP holders in 2018, passed a special resolution to increase its ESOP pool by a further of 153,623 equity shares and allotted shares to Hyundai and Kia at Rs 21,250 per share in November last year. It increased its ESOPs pool by adding Rs326.45 crore ($46 million).

Automotive portal CarDekho also said it is buying back shares, for the second time in a year, worth $3.5 million ( Rs25 crore), benefitting 100 employees. Payments’ firm Razorpay and B2B e-commerce start-up Moglix have also given employees ESOP exits worth millions of dollars.

While Razorpay’s investors, Ribbit Capital and Sequoia Capital, purchased shares worth $4 million, benefitting 400 employees, Moglix bought back shares worth Rs5-10 crore from 25 employees. Similarly, online brokerage Zerodha has also expanded their ESOP allocation as it announced a Rs200 crore ESOP pool last year. 

Interestingly, the rate of start-ups rewarding employees with share buybacks in the last few months has rarely happened even at unicorns or multi-billion dollar firms till recently. To ease the tax burden ESOPs cause to employees, the Centre has also given a five-year tax holiday on ESOPs. 

What are ESOPs?

An ESOP (Employee stock ownership plan) refers to an employee benefit plan which offers employees an ownership interest in the organization. ESOPs has become the norm in companies — by way of paying low cash salary but reward employees with shares of the company offered at a huge discount with reference to its valuations — to retain talent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp