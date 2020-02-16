China moblie sales to crash due to coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

Sales of smartphones in China will drop by more than 20 per cent in January-March period as the country‘s economy takes a big beating due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, says a report from Counterpoint Research. China is the world’s largest market for smartphones and makes more units than any other nation in the world. It is also the home of major tech companies such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Huawei which dominate India’s handset market.

“Demand-wise, we see the market impacted severely. We estimate more than a 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in offline smartphone sales during the lock-down period. Therefore, we have lowered our sales forecast 20 per cent for Q1. The situation may worsen and we may lower our forecast even more depending on the February sales. The plummet in Q1 is likely to generate a surge in channel inventories and further influence shipments and new products launches through Q2,” Brady Wang, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, on impacts of the virus on the overall Chinese smartphone market.

According to Counterpoint, the Huawei group is likely to suffer as China has accounted for over 60 per cent of its total smartphones sales. “OPPO and Vivo will also be impacted because of their greater reliance on offline sales channels. The influence on sales of Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme will likely be less severe as they are more online-centric and overseas-focused,” Flora Tang, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said. New device launches, planned for the first half, will be materially impacted because factories in China will not function properly.

Earlier, a report by IDC had estimated mobile phone shipments in China likely to drop by as much as 30 per cent in Q1 of CY2020. The impact of coronavirus will also hit Smartphone sales in the Indian market as top players are finding it difficult more than ever to import components from China. Analysts and experts estimate a drop of 10 to 15 per cent in smartphone sales for the present quarter and expect a much bigger dent in the upcoming quarter (April to June).

The outbreak is also expected to hit global sales of smartphones by as much as 5 per cent in the January-April period. Tom Kang, Research Director with Counterpoint Research, said, “We expect negative growth in Q1 and Q2 2020, in both China and global smartphone markets. Some smartphone brands have factories in Wuhan, and Hubei province. Also some Chinese OEMs already have shortages in some components. So global sales may show 5-6 per cent negative growth in Q1.