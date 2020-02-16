Home Business

Killing the goose that lays golden eggs    

With a spate of announcements thereafter, it seemed the regulator no longer desired to have the distributor in the fray, based on its belief that they ‘added’ to the cost of investors.

Published: 16th February 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok  Kumar  
Express News Service

The Americans have a famous saying that goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. Till a few years ago,  all was hunky dory in the mutual fund (MF) industry, with all 3 key players, that is the asset management companies (AMCs, the product provider), independent financial advisors (IFAs, product distributors) and investors (the product consumers) doing well and surging ahead on the growth track.

With a spate of announcements thereafter, it seemed the regulator no longer desired to have the distributor in the fray, based on its belief that they ‘added’ to the cost of investors. The IFAs role in building this industry alongside the AMCs as a literal ‘variable cost arm’, seemed to have not only been forgotten but also viewed with suspicion.

There are rotten apples in any pack and the IFA pack isn’t an exception. Notably, less than half a year ago, a report tabled by AMFI-BCG had noted that adding 4 lakh new distributors (IFAs) over the next five years will be crucial for the mutual fund industry to achieve an AUM of Rs 100 crore. But, is that AUM target realistically achievable minus IFAs? Recent AMFI data reflects a picture of gloom as far as IFAs are concerned.

The industry has added only 6,431 new IFAs between April and December 2019, as against 14,311 during the comparable time frame, a year ago. This alarming 55 per cent drop in IFA numbers, making it evident that there will be an adverse impact on the MF industry’s growth. To cut to the point, the payout structure for IFAs has been repeatedly slashed and it is now down to a level where it is unlikely that servicing a non-high net worth investor remains a feasible option for many IFAs. And what is the option then for non-HNI investors? Transact ‘blind’ on ‘free’ platforms or seek advice from registered investment advisors (RIAs). 

Any person who knows the basics of the market knows the thumb rule for ‘free’ services of ‘pay peanuts, get monkeys’. As for RIA advice, investors would do well to know that it has been proposed that they could charge up to 2.5 per cent of AUA or demand a flat fee of Rs 75,000. How this will ‘reduce’ investor costs is any body’s guess. Finally, will driving IFAs out of business really dip investor costs? The AMC’s costs will surge as their ‘cost of business development and market penetration’ will move from variable to fixed and it is no secret that the investor who will finally get saddled with final cost. So, having ‘broken something’, there is now a need to ‘fix it’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp