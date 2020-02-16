Killing the goose that lays golden eggs    

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

The Americans have a famous saying that goes, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. Till a few years ago, all was hunky dory in the mutual fund (MF) industry, with all 3 key players, that is the asset management companies (AMCs, the product provider), independent financial advisors (IFAs, product distributors) and investors (the product consumers) doing well and surging ahead on the growth track.

With a spate of announcements thereafter, it seemed the regulator no longer desired to have the distributor in the fray, based on its belief that they ‘added’ to the cost of investors. The IFAs role in building this industry alongside the AMCs as a literal ‘variable cost arm’, seemed to have not only been forgotten but also viewed with suspicion.

There are rotten apples in any pack and the IFA pack isn’t an exception. Notably, less than half a year ago, a report tabled by AMFI-BCG had noted that adding 4 lakh new distributors (IFAs) over the next five years will be crucial for the mutual fund industry to achieve an AUM of Rs 100 crore. But, is that AUM target realistically achievable minus IFAs? Recent AMFI data reflects a picture of gloom as far as IFAs are concerned.

The industry has added only 6,431 new IFAs between April and December 2019, as against 14,311 during the comparable time frame, a year ago. This alarming 55 per cent drop in IFA numbers, making it evident that there will be an adverse impact on the MF industry’s growth. To cut to the point, the payout structure for IFAs has been repeatedly slashed and it is now down to a level where it is unlikely that servicing a non-high net worth investor remains a feasible option for many IFAs. And what is the option then for non-HNI investors? Transact ‘blind’ on ‘free’ platforms or seek advice from registered investment advisors (RIAs).

Any person who knows the basics of the market knows the thumb rule for ‘free’ services of ‘pay peanuts, get monkeys’. As for RIA advice, investors would do well to know that it has been proposed that they could charge up to 2.5 per cent of AUA or demand a flat fee of Rs 75,000. How this will ‘reduce’ investor costs is any body’s guess. Finally, will driving IFAs out of business really dip investor costs? The AMC’s costs will surge as their ‘cost of business development and market penetration’ will move from variable to fixed and it is no secret that the investor who will finally get saddled with final cost. So, having ‘broken something’, there is now a need to ‘fix it’.