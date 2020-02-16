Home Business

Oil India may move telecom disputes' settlement body against DoT decision on AGR dues

Other PSUs including PowerGrid, Railtel, GAIL, DMRC and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd may follow suit.

Published: 16th February 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Public sector oil explorer Oil India Ltd (OIL) may move Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) challenging any move by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to seek additional licence for their limited telecom and internet service operations on the basis of a recent Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Other PSUs including PowerGrid, Railtel, GAIL, DMRC and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are also evaluating the option and would finalise their move soon about getting clarity from the tribunal on expected licence fee demand from DoT based on their overall revenue and not limited telecom operations that they run.

DoT is learnt to have calculated licence fee dues to the tune of Rs 48,489 from OIL which the company is likely to challenge in TDSAT later this week, sources in OIL said. As per licence conditions, any dispute between the licensor and the operator has to be referred to TDSAT.

"We are not looking at any action on the AGR issue as no notice has been received by us so far demanding additional payment towards licence fee. Legal action may be contemplated once something moves on that front," said an official of a public sector energy company asking not to be named.

The Supreme Court on Friday rapped telcos including Airtel and Vodafone to comply immediately with its earlier order to pay AGR dues and also asked managing directors and directors of all telecom operators to be present in court on March 17, in case the dues have not been paid by then.

Though non-telecom companies have not been directly impacted by the latest order from the apex court that was considering petitions of only telcos, there is fear that DoT may use the issue to target non-telecom companies as well to keep it at safe distance from any future wrath of the courts.

As per industry sources, if AGR is calculated as per new DoT definition, PowerGrid would require to fork out over Rs 22,063 crore. The impact would be much higher for GAIL and other non-telecom PSUs. Total dues from these non-telecom companies could work out to over Rs 2 lakh crore. GAIL alone could be in the region of 1, 72,500 crore.

On October 24 Supreme Court ruled that AGR for telcos should include all revenue accrued to carriers, including that from non-core activities, backing the telecom department's stance in a 16-year-old case but putting additional licence fee burden of Rs 92,000 crore on telecom companies.

While the order did not distinguish between pure play telecom players and those with very limited telecom operations for payment of licence fee under the new AGR definition, there is fear and doubt among cross section of energy and infrastructure sector PSUs that they may also be asked to pay higher licence fee for their telecom operations by way of Internet Service Provider (ISP) and National Long Distance Service licences.

"The broad understanding is that we are not a telecom company and certain licences (ISP or NLD) are peripheral to our core business activity. So, revenue from our other operations should not form part of AGR calculation for determining telecom service licence fee," said an executive of another energy sector PSU asking not to be named.

Another official from Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) said that the company has paid licence fee of Rs 59 crore (8 per cent of revenue) to DoT for ISP and NLD services as per the terms of the contract on telecom revenue of Rs 742 crore. Powergrid's telecom revenue is just 2 per cent of its total revenue with almost 95 of the revenue flowing from power transmission operations.

"No further payment will be made to DoT and the company would fight it, if the issue is raised. A joint forum of nontelcom PSU companies may be formed later to take all possible remedial actions if there is any revision in their telecom licence fees," said the official quoted earlier.

While DoT so far has not issued any directive to these PSUs on paying up licence fee dues on new AGR definition, it has sent letters to ISPs to submit the AGR documents up to 2018-19 in Kerala circle and plans soon start sending them across the country for compliance of the Supreme Court order.

DoT has already asked operators, including ISPs and Virtual Network Operators (VNOs), to do a self-assessment of their respective dues as per the licence conditions.

"Legal recourse may be taken if DoT insists on payment of licence fee dues even from non-telecom companies like us. However, being government companies, we hope that right view would be taken in our case," said an executive of another public sector company.

PowerGrid with its brand name 'POWERTEL' in Telecom business has overhead optic fibre network that uses Optical Ground Wire on power transmission lines. The company has an all India Broad Band Telecom Network of 39,662 Kms. It is also a National Long Distance Operator (NLDO).

Gas transmission company GAIL has GAILTEL as its Telecom & Telemetry services arm providing communication services for its business critical pipeline Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) etc apart from commercially leasing telecom services to telecom operators across India. GAILTEL has laid OFC and telecom infrastructure along the NG and LPG pipeline. It has 12,000 Km of OFC network connecting more than 100 towns/cities across India.

Similarly , OIL also has national long distance service license (NLD) for monitoring its pipelines.

RailTel Corporation, a 'Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU,' is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. Similarly, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is also registered as Infrastructure provider category-I (IP-1) license with DoT to establish and maintain the assets such as dark fibers, & tower for the purpose of grant on lease basis to the recognized and registered Telecom License for the telecom services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oil India Department of Telecommunications TDSAT Telecom AGR dues
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp