DLF plans to  raise Rs 2,000 crore through sale of land assets 

By Express News Service

In what could help the company in reducing its net debt, realty major DLF is looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore through monetisation of certain commercial land parcels to its existing joint venture partners or new partners. The company’s debt stood at `4,866 crore at the end of December quarter.

DLF in its investor presentation said the company is committed to further deleveraging in the near future. The company intends to monetise select commercial land parcels through its existing joint venture arrangements and/or new alliances.

DLF already has a joint venture with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC for rental business.’ “Exploring further monetization of certain identified land parcels for rental development by way of its existing JV arrangements and/or new alliances; potential raise of around Rs 1,750-2,000 crore,” DLF told investors.Apart from that, the company said that “certain identified recoveries including from certain land entitlements of Rs 700-800 crore to be transferred to existing JV arrangements will further help in deleveraging”.The operating cash flow surplus will help in reduction of the remaining debt by around 50 per cent, while the residual debt would be serviced through financing against rental assets at attractive interest rates.