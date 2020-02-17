Home Business

Gold falls Rs 233 to Rs 41,565 per 10 grams on weak global prices

Similarly, silver prices dropped by Rs 157 to Rs 47,170 per kg from Rs 47,327 per kg in the previous session.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 233 to Rs 41,565 per 10 grams in the national capital on weakness in the global market, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 41,798 per 10 grams in the previous session.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi fell by Rs 233 with decline in global gold prices. Gold prices traded in lower range after a China National Health Commission official said that coronavirus is preventable and treatable," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Similarly, silver prices dropped by Rs 157 to Rs 47,170 per kg from Rs 47,327 per kg in the previous session.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,579 per ounce, while silver was quoting almost flat at USD 17.74 per ounce.

"Gold prices may trade sideways in the current range with support at USD 1,560 and resistance at USD 1,580," Patel added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices Silver Silver prices
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp