Home Business

Outstanding dues of discoms up by 50 per cent

particularly for free power supplied to farms and unmetered consumers, further worsening.

Published: 17th February 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s power sector sees no respite with instances of states failing to pay struggling distribution utilities, particularly for free power supplied to farms and unmetered consumers, further worsening.Data sourced from ‘Praapti’ portal, under the Ministry of Power, shows that the total outstanding dues from distribution firms (discoms) to power producers jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs88,177 crore in December 2019 as against Rs59,015 crore a year.

‘Praapti’ which stands for payment ratification and analysis in power procurement was launched in May 2018 to rein in errant distribution companies (discoms) that delay payments to power generation companies. In December 2019, the overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs78,174 crore as against Rs44,464 crore in the same month of the preceding year. Typically, power generating companies give 60 days to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. Post that, generators charge penalty in most cases.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, the data showed. In the backdrop of worsening financial health of discoms, Centre is also considering introduction of EMI scheme, said officials.The issue of repaying dues through 12 EMIs was discussed at a review planning and monitoring meeting of the power ministry with states earlier this year. It comes in the backdrop of the I2.86 lakh crore plan, tentatively named Atal Distribution System Improvement Yojana. In an attempt to ensure timely payments by states to generation utilities, the government has already made it mandatory for state discoms to offer Letters of Credit (LC) as part of the payment security mechanisms in power purchase agreements. Even as the states have offered LCs, their old arrears are still pending.

CPSE dues
Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue of I15,695.65 cr on discoms, followed by NLC India at I5,010.69 cr, NHPC at I3,165.09 cr, THDC India at Rs 2,136.30 cr, Damodar Valley Corporation at I822.09 cr.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
discoms outstanding dues
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp