Outstanding dues of discoms up by 50 per cent

NEW DELHI: India’s power sector sees no respite with instances of states failing to pay struggling distribution utilities, particularly for free power supplied to farms and unmetered consumers, further worsening.Data sourced from ‘Praapti’ portal, under the Ministry of Power, shows that the total outstanding dues from distribution firms (discoms) to power producers jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs88,177 crore in December 2019 as against Rs59,015 crore a year.

‘Praapti’ which stands for payment ratification and analysis in power procurement was launched in May 2018 to rein in errant distribution companies (discoms) that delay payments to power generation companies. In December 2019, the overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs78,174 crore as against Rs44,464 crore in the same month of the preceding year. Typically, power generating companies give 60 days to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity. Post that, generators charge penalty in most cases.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to power gencos, the data showed. In the backdrop of worsening financial health of discoms, Centre is also considering introduction of EMI scheme, said officials.The issue of repaying dues through 12 EMIs was discussed at a review planning and monitoring meeting of the power ministry with states earlier this year. It comes in the backdrop of the I2.86 lakh crore plan, tentatively named Atal Distribution System Improvement Yojana. In an attempt to ensure timely payments by states to generation utilities, the government has already made it mandatory for state discoms to offer Letters of Credit (LC) as part of the payment security mechanisms in power purchase agreements. Even as the states have offered LCs, their old arrears are still pending.

CPSE dues

Among the central public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue of I15,695.65 cr on discoms, followed by NLC India at I5,010.69 cr, NHPC at I3,165.09 cr, THDC India at Rs 2,136.30 cr, Damodar Valley Corporation at I822.09 cr.