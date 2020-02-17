Home Business

Spicejet’s induction of Airbus crafts a sign of things to come?

Under a wet lease arrangement, aircraft, crew as well as maintenance and insurance are provided.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet on Monday announced the addition of two Airbus A320 aircraft on wet-lease effective from 14th February 2020.The aircraft have been wet-leased from BH Air, a Bulgarian-registered airline based in Sofia. With the latest induction, SpiceJet’s fleet now stands at 121.

This is the second time that SpiceJet, which primarily flies Boeings and Bombardiers, will operate Europe’s Airbus-branded planes. The carrier has been facing challenges ever since the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in March last year, even as it inducted dozens of aircraft which were once operated by Jet Airways. Regulators worldwide were forced to ground the model following two fatal crashes.

“The continued grounding and the delay in its return to service have undoubtedly hit our growth plans adversely and resulted in inefficient operations and increased costs,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Man
aging Director of SpiceJet said in the company’s Q3 result statement.

Singh had in the past shown interest in inducting Airbus aircraft to its fleet to fuel its rapid expansion plans which involves incorporating the Middle-East as a hub.

The carrier now expects 737 MAX to return in mid-2020 to boost operations and profitability.
However, the expected return might be stretched as regulators worldwide are making sure all safety-related issues in the aircraft are addressed.

The induction of the two Airbus aircraft comes at a time when SpiceJet reported profits during the third quarter by accounting expected compensation from Boeing for the grounding of these planes. Its consolidated net profit surged 21 per cent to Rs 77.97 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 64.44 crore in the year-ago period and a loss of Rs 461 crore in the September quarter.

If the carrier brings in more Airbus aircraft in future, it would certainly impact Boeing’s growth prospectus in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet Budget carrier
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp