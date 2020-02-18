Home Business

‘No proposal to merge LIC Housing Finance with any other entity’

LIC Housing Finance share price tanked over 12% in the intra-day trade on Monday after a report said its merger with IDBI Bank could be put on the fast track.

Published: 18th February 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

LIC

LIC (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The country’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said that there has been no proposal to merge its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) with any other entity.

LIC Housing Finance share price tanked over 12% in the intra-day trade on Monday after a report said its merger with IDBI Bank could be put on the fast track.

The share price of LIC Housing Finance fell 12.32% to Rs 361.3 level compared to the previous close of Rs 412.05 on BSE.“There was absolutely no proposal to merge LICHFL with any other entity and all such rumours floating in the market are not based on facts,” LIC said in a clarification. IDBI Bank in a separate filing clarified that no such proposal has been discussed in its board meeting, the insurance company’s statement added.

IDBI Bank, in which LIC holds 51 per cent stake, had reported widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 5,763.04 crore due to higher bad loans. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 4,185.48 crore during the corresponding October-December period of the previous fiscal year.The bank witnessed high proportion of bad loans, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 28.72% of the gross advances at end of December 2019, little lower than 29.67% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The LICHFL scrip settled down by 7.71 per cent at Rs 380.30. IDBI shares also declined by 2.54 per cent to end at 34.50.

Talk on the street hit shares hard
LIC Housing Finance share price tanked over 12% in the intra-day trade on Monday after a report said its merger with IDBI Bank could be put on the fast track. LIC’s share price fell by 12.32% to I361.3 againstI412.05 on Friday

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LIC LIC Housing
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp