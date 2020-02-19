Home Business

E-com vs traders: Goyal to decide stance

Commerce ministry will be the one to take policy call, says FM

Published: 19th February 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian traders protest against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos | Express

By Express News Service

Aommerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal who has rooted for investigations into alleged business malpractices of e-commerce giants including Amazon and Flipkart is likely to take the final call on what to do to address the ongoing tussle between e-tailers and brick-and-mortar traders. Goyal had earlier said in the Lok Sabha that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) has been apprised of the matter and is looking into alleged anti-competitive practices like deep discounting, preferential treatment to the sellers and predatory pricing of products by e-tailers on their platforms.

The legal aspect of the tussle continues to brew on the side. The Karnataka High Court last week ordered a stay on the investigations by industry watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a period of two months. The court also directed the counsels of the trader organisations led by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) as well as e-commerce companies to file their responses after two months.Meanwhile, the CAIT has said that they will appeal against the Karnataka HC’s stay order and push the commerce, industries and finance ministries to look into alleged FDI violations by foreign companies like Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart. 

“The Commerce and Industries minister has spoken several times about the issue. We respect the Karnataka High Court’s decision to stay the CCI probe. However, we will have to wait for the commerce ministry’s announcement to see what route they wish to take in this dispute,” Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told this publication. Amazon’s legal counsel team, however, told this paper that the company is fully compliant with all the FDI regulations as well as market practices and that a few groups of retailers have been harassing the companies by filing cases in various courts, which is bringing disrepute to the brand. 

The e-commerce major has told the court that the government has been supporting FDI into the country and pointed out that they want to probe it all of a sudden. However, CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal noted that the court has explicitly brought up the ongoing probe of by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged FDI violations by e-commerce companies when it ordered the stay. “We want to know when the ED probe will be completed. It has been more than two years now. The ED falls under the purview of the finance ministry and we will be meeting (the finance minister) soon to apprise her about the matter,” Khandelwal added.

CCI probe stayed
The Karnataka HC had last week stayed an investigation into the matter ordered by the Competition Commission

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E commerce
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp