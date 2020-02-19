First 5G handset in India likely to be priced at Rs 50,000

Home Business

The 'realme' that came into existence in 2018 is all set to become the first brand to unveil 5G ready smartphone in India on February 24.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The first 5G-enabled handset in India to be launched by Chinese smartphone maker, realme, is likely to cost around Rs 50,000, a company official said on Wednesday.

"Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 snapdragon chipset and available at around Rs 50,000," an official, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

A leading website, which compares mobile phones, estimates that the price of 5G smartphone handset with a lower chipset version could be available at Rs 25,790 per unit.

The company wants to offer future-ready products and people, who travel aboard, can use the handset as the technology is available in many developed countries, the official said.

The X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultaneously in Spain and India by realme after the world's largest mobile trade show, World Mobile Congress 2020, was cancelled due to outbreak of coronavirus.

iQOO 3, a new smartphone brand from China, is also likely to announce its 5G phone on February 25.

Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

