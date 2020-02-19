Home Business

Sensex soars over 400 points in early trade 

Starting off on a higher note, the BSE barometer further gained strength as the trade progressed and quoted at 41,302.80, a rise of 408.42 points or 1 per cent.

Published: 19th February 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 408 points in early trade in line with Asian peers as global investors weigh China's measures to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.

The NSE gauge Nifty too climbed over 123 points to trade above the psychological 12,000 level.

Starting off on a higher note, the BSE barometer further gained strength as the trade progressed and quoted at 41,302.80, a rise of 408.42 points or 1 per cent.

Likewise, the Nifty was trading at 12,116.30, gaining 123.80 points or 1.03 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed down 161.31 points or 0.39 per cent at 40,894.38, while the NSE barometer Nifty settled at 11,992.50, showing a fall of 53.30 points or 0.44 per cent.

According to the provisional exchange data, FPIs remained net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded equities worth Rs 74 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures rose 1.09 per cent to USD 58.38 per barrel.

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors tried to shrug off coronavirus worries despite rise in the number of virus cases.

The death toll from the deadly coronavirus crossed 2,000 on Wednesday after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Chinese central bank has cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending, as policymakers try to ease financial stress caused by the coronavirus.

Forex market was closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp