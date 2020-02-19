Valentine’s Day advertisements show that Love Aaj Kal is more easy going

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

Little Hearts, the heart-shaped biscuit from Britannia, has love built into it by virtue of its very shape… hence Valentine’s as an occasion of celebration is a Godsend for the biscuit brand. This year, Little Hearts decided to keep away from the mushy and cuddly romantic path; instead taking a diametrically opposite road. It released a digital ad-video telling its young patrons to ‘break some hearts’. Featuring Mumbai-based rapper Kaam Bhaari and actor Ahsaas Channa, the digital song sequence describes men as Ahsaas sees them, rendered through a catchy qawwali; while Kaam Bhaari raps away advising her with simple ways on how to fend off unwanted Romeos. The setting of the entire sequence is unlike usual advertising, and that in itself holds you, hooks you.

One interesting aspect of the Little Hearts video is the mention of new-age brands like Tinder and Netflix; and these are seamlessly integrated into the lyrics, clearly conveying that these brands have now become part of the day-to-day landscape of millennial life. Today, after all, Tinder dates or Netflix binges are acceptable substitutes to candle-lit dinner dates. The world is changing, and how.The Little Hearts video also makes mention of self-love when the chorus of Kaam Bhaari’s rap says ‘Break some hearts, Just love yourself...’. This is another indication of changing mindsets wherein Valentine’s Day isn’t only about the love between two people but about loving yourself as well. A big departure from the way Valentine’s has traditionally been portrayed.

Interestingly, to coincide with Valentine’s Day, Little Hearts also unveiled a one-of-a-kind Heartbreaker’s Handbook. The witty, illustrated handbook is a step-by-step guide to breaking hearts like a pro. The Heartbreaker’s Handbook was actually available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart -- it pushes the envelope, combatting societal norms and encouraging teens to have fun with dating and not take love too seriously. Providing the do’s and don’ts of casual dating, witty comebacks that portray confidence and break up inspiration, Bollywood style, the Handbook is a well-done companion for India’s savvy, digital-first Z-generation. #Breaksomehearts 101 is a tongue-in-cheek step-by-step guide to Love Aaj Kal. It’s a light, breezy and funny guide to navigating relationships with pointers on saying no without being rude, tips on friend-zoning, rebuttals for pick-up lines, ways to get out of dates with fun things to do and discover on each page -- break-up cards, stickers, songs with a twist and lots more. Looks like Little Hearts is going to take home a truck-full of creative awards this year. Exceptional creative work, that too well ideated, well executed.

Big Bazaar’s Love Weekend, with two creative renditions –- one with an older couple, and one with a younger one –- unfortunately did not quite make the grade. The ‘Gone Bananas’ creative garnered 1.1 million views while ‘Pillow Talk’ hit a 1.6 million number, but the ads themselves were at best lukewarm. The banter between the old couple seemed a bit contrived; the younger couple too had interaction that looked somewhat staged. The idea had no newness, and the rendition too had no freshness. A good opportunity missed. The Cadbury’s Silk Heart ad with a young couple in a dense forest and a lantern of love was actually a disappointment. Too clichéd; too predictable. With so much effort going into product design and the ‘heart’ that goes pop, the Silk Heart deserved a much better creative expression, something more memorable and more fun. The ad is just too formula driven.

Interestingly enough, Ahsaas Channa features in yet another Valentine’s ad… this time for Titan Skinn. A slightly unusual story of two flat-mates where the guy humours the young lady to move out that evening as he has his boy-friend coming over for a night-spend. The ad itself is cute; nicely done. But why it needed to bring in the same-sex love angle is beyond my understanding. Some of this out-of-the-box portrayal one presumes is intended to make the brand look and feel millennial, and ‘with-it’, whether the narrative needs it or not. The danger of course is that such communication can also be off-putting for mainstreamer audiences.

At an overall level, what struck me was that brands and their creative agencies did try to step out of their comfort zone. Edelweiss Insurance ran a Valentine’s creative on organ donation. A bit stretched, but at least a good try. There was the Salman Khan Solo Swag video too this Valentine’s. Expensive. Very Bollywood. Very Dabangg. But a tad predictable. The Manforce ad #YouAreNot Alone on the perils of compromising one’s privacy is eerie but perhaps shockingly close to contemporary reality. Good communication, effectively delivered. The good thing this Valentine’s has been that brands are at least trying to push the envelope. And I love that.

