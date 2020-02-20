Home Business

Nelco-Panasonic to start in-flight wi-fi services

The rules allow airlines to enter into commercial deals with telecom players to offer in-flight telecom services.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Tata Group’s Nelco and Panasonic Avionics Corporation on Wednesday announced a partnership to offer in-flight broadband service in India, starting with Vistara airlines, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines. 

“Our partnership with Panasonic in providing a state-of-the-art IFE system and satellite connectivity is a step in that direction, and we are confident that it will further elevate the five-star flying experience that Vistara is renowned for,” said Vinod Kannan, chief commercial officer, Vistara.

The airline is all geared up to launch its long-haul international operations and offering this crucial service will help it become a global brand. It will showcase its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on March 2 to start international flights on routes which are dominated by global players such as Emirates and Etihad. 
 “We foresee a great opportunity for growth in the IFC services in the country in coming years and intend to be a leader in this market,” Nelco managing director and chief executive officer P J Nath said.

Under the new agreement, Panasonic and its subsidiary ITC Global will offer connectivity to both aircraft and maritime vessels operating within India. Panasonic’s IFC service is currently offered by more than 65 airlines globally.

“The GSAT 14 satellite will ensure that passengers on board Panasonic-connected flights will enjoy a full suite of connected services while flying over Indian airspace or into India,” the company said.  India has been long seeking to introduce IFC services over its aerospace and it was only in December 2018 that the telecom department notified the Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules 2018.

