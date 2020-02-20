SAP tells staff to work from home after two employees test positive for H1N1

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two SAP India employees based in Bangalore (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus, SAP India has confirmed in a press statement after an internal memo of the company was leaked.

"Considering the situation we encourage you to work from home beginning February 20 till February 28, 2020. We are monitoring the situation closely and will sanitise floors 6 to 10 in the Ecoworld office, complete fumigation and extensive sanitization in these floors in the next 2 days," an excerpt of the memo read.

In response to a media query, SAP said, "Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway. The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bangalore, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitization, and all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice."

In the memo, the company advised its employees to seek medical help if they or any of their family members are suffering from cold, cough and fever.

The development comes at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak.