Home Business

Tobacco farmers' body urges government for 'pragmatic' approach on cigarette taxation

In the Budget, Sitharaman had announced increasing NCCD on cigarettes, ranging from Rs 200-Rs 735 per thousand sticks, depending upon length of cigarette and on filter and non-filter basis.

Published: 20th February 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

For representational purpose. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tobacco farmers' body FAIFA on Thursday said the hike in taxes on cigarettes announced in the Budget 2020-21 will only increase the smuggled cigarette trade which, in turn, will affect livelihoods of millions of tobacco growers and farm workers.

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) said it had also appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman to have a "pragmatic approach" on cigarette taxation at a meeting on Wednesday evening.

The hike in national calamity contingent duty (NCCD) on cigarettes proposed in the Budget is a major setback to the FCV tobacco farmers who have been fighting torrential and unseasonal rainfall this year in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, FAIFA said in a statement.

"Indiscriminate increase of excise duty on cigarettes will result in reduction in legal cigarette production and this will reduce the tobacco purchases of domestic manufacturers, impacting market prices for farmers thereby putting more pressure on farmer's earnings and causing further stress," it said.

Commenting on the hike in NCCD on cigarettes, FAIFA President Javare Gowda said, "This tax increase will provide a further boost to the smuggled cigarette trade and (lead to) decline in domestic demand, resulting in weak demand in the ensuing auctions.

"He further said the hike in NCCD was unexpected as several representations were made to the government to make it aware of the current situation of tobacco farmers and the ground-level realities of the struggles and losses that are being faced by them due to crop damage and also smuggled and illegal cigarette markets.

In the Budget, Sitharaman had announced increasing NCCD on cigarettes, ranging from Rs 200-Rs 735 per thousand sticks, depending upon length of cigarette and on filter and non-filter basis.

It was increased to 60 per cent from 45 per cent on smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes, while on other forms of smoking tobacco (other than smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes) and forms of chewing tobacco, it was increased to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

Gowda claimed that due to higher taxation, smuggled, illicit and contraband cigarettes along with WHO regulations, FCV production has come down to 210 million kg in 2019-20 from 325 million kg in 2013-14.

It has resulted in "loss of more than Rs 5,000 crore (cumulative) to the FCV Tobacco Farming community", he added.

In contrast, he said the market for illicit cigarettes is rising and has doubled from a level of 12.5 billion sticks in 2005 to 26.5 billion sticks in 2018 making India the fourth-largest and fastest-growing illegal cigarette market in the world.

"Based on the current tax rates on cigarettes, it is estimated that the government loses Rs 13,000 crore in tax revenues per annum on account of illegal cigarette trade," Gowda claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FAIFA Tobacco farmers
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp